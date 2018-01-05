FA Cup - Third Round
Stevenage15:00Reading
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Reading

Stevenage striker Danny Newton scores against Cheltenham
Stevenage striker Danny Newton will hope to be in the goals again against Reading

League Two Stevenage could hand a debut to goalkeeper Tom King for their FA Cup meeting with Championship Reading after he joined on loan from Millwall.

Otherwise Darren Sarll may name the same side that beat Cheltenham 4-1.

Under-pressure Reading boss Jaap Stam looks set to bring Tiago Ilori, George Evans, Omar Richards and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back into the team.

Forward Joseph Mendes and midfielder Stephen Quinn (both knee) are continuing to step up rehabilitation.

The Royals are just four points above the Championship relegation zone and without a win in six matches, while Stevenage are 15th in the fourth tier.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Each game that you go into you try as hard as you can to get the result.

"It's not going to be easy in this game as we need to rest certain players at this moment when it's hard to get results.

"If you're winning games, there's a positive feeling and you feel the knocks a little less.

"We'll need to assess the players in how they are and we'll need to make choices."

MATCH FACTS

  • Stevenage and Reading have met twice previously in the FA Cup - Reading won 2-1 in the fourth round in January 2011 and Stevenage won most recently in the third round in January 2012.
  • Reading have not lost to a fourth-tier side in the FA Cup since December 2001, when they lost 2-0 away at York City in the second round.
  • Stevenage have progressed from each of their last four FA Cup third-round ties in 1997-98, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14), only failing to do so once, in 1996-97 against Birmingham City.
  • Reading's 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in the third round last season was their heaviest FA Cup third-round defeat since losing 4-0 to Manchester City in a replay in 1992-93.

