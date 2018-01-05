Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Wilfried Bony has not played since getting injured early in the 3-1 loss to Everton on 18 December

TEAM NEWS

Championship leaders Wolves could give a debut to 20-year-old striker Rafa Mir, who joined from Valencia for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to be rested and defenders Kyle Naughton (suspended) and Angel Rangel (calf) will miss out.

Midfielders Leon Britton and Ki Sung-yueng also have calf injuries.

England striker Tammy Abraham (hip) could also be absent, but Wilfried Bony is available after a hamstring problem.

Wolves will again be without suspended captain Danny Batth, while goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh are long-term absentees.

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal said: "Wolves are not a typical club from the Championship. In my time in the Championship, they were the best team I saw.

"I believe they would be competitive in the Premier League. They have players who played often in the Portuguese top flight in the first team.

"Diogo Jota was at Atletico Madrid, others have played for Benfica and Monaco so the players do not belong to the Championship. The correct place for these players is the Premier League - but I don't agree they are favourites.

"It is 50-50, like all the teams that go away from home to a Championship club, as the tempo is higher, the players run more and it makes it difficult."

