Yeovil Town v Bradford City
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
League Two club Yeovil Town, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, will be without suspended defender Omar Sowunmi and midfielder Connor Smith.
But four new loan signings - Barnsley's Jared Bird, Liverpool's Corey Whelan, Middlesbrough's Lewis Wing and Southampton's Marcus Barnes - can play.
Third-tier Bradford City could welcome back Tyrell Robinson, Adam Thompson, Matthew Kilgallon and Dominic Poleon.
Midfielder Jake Reeves (pelvis) is out, plus defender Tony McMahon is doubtful.
MATCH FACTS
- Yeovil have won their last three matches against Bradford, all coming in League One between 2007 and 2015.
- Since a 4-2 win over Chelsea in January 2015, Bradford have failed to score in three away FA Cup games, though the last two have ended goalless.
- The Glovers famously eliminated top-flight Sunderland in January 1949 in the fourth round - since then, they have reached the fourth round just twice, in 2004-05 and 2013-14.
- Stuart McCall is set to take charge of his first FA Cup third-round tie as Bradford boss - he has managed eight matches in the competition but never beyond the second round.