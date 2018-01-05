Watford v Bristol City
TEAM NEWS
Troy Deeney could return for Watford against Bristol City having served a four-game ban for a red card against Huddersfield Town on 16 December.
Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success all remain out injured for the Hornets.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has promised to make several changes.
Cauley Woodrow, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson are among the fringe players set to start for the Championship side.
MATCH FACTS
- Watford have progressed from their previous two FA Cup ties against Bristol City in 1931-32 and 2013-14.
- Bristol City have not won any of their last 13 FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition since winning 1-0 at Anfield against Liverpool in January 1994 with a goal from Brian Tinnion.
- Watford were eliminated from the League Cup by the Bristol City earlier this season - they have never been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions by the same opponent in a season.
- Bristol City have not progressed beyond the third round of the FA Cup without a replay since January 2001, when they beat Huddersfield Town - their three qualifications since have all been via replays in 2006-07, 2014-15 and 2016-17.