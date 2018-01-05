Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
League Two Wycombe will give a late fitness test to Dominic Gape who is suffering from a thigh strain.
Matt Bloomfield and Adam El-Abd are available but Sido Jombati, Anthony Stewart, Michael Harriman and Scott Kashket will all miss out.
Billy Bodin could make his Preston debut, but fellow new signing Louis Moult misses out with a minor injury.
Eoin Doyle is out with illness for the Championship side while Tommy Spurr, Josh Earl and Sean Maguire are injured.
MATCH FACTS
- Wycombe and Preston last met in the FA Cup in December 2013, a 1-0 win for Preston - the Chairboys have not beaten Preston since the 1994 fourth-tier play-off final at Wembley.
- This is Wycombe's first FA Cup tie against a side in the second tier since February 2001 - they beat Wimbledon on penalties in a fifth round replay on their way to that season's semi-finals.
- Wycombe have never reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in back to back seasons - their only two previous appearances came in 2000-01 and last season when they lost 4-3 to Spurs.
- Preston have lost their last three FA Cup matches - they have not lost four in a row since November 1981.