Goal! Liverpool Ladies 4, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Liverpool Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies
Line-ups
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 3Harris
- 4Stoney
- 5Bonner
- 22Greenwood
- 6Ingle
- 8Coombs
- 36Hodson
- 10Weir
- 9Clarke
- 11England
Substitutes
- 2Turner
- 7Longhurst
- 18Johnson
- 19Rodgers
- 23Flaherty
- 26Fletcher
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 2Evans
- 3Burridge
- 5Cousins
- 6Green
- 9Heatherson
- 11Lawrence
- 16Jackson
- 18Pusey
- 27Evans
- 28Aldridge
Substitutes
- 7Sawyer
- 15Hignett
- 19Lambe
- 24Robinson
- 25Buxton
- Referee:
- Helen Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Nadia Lawrence.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Martha Harris (Liverpool Ladies).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies).
Kelly Aldridge (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Leah Burridge.
Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Casey Stoney (Liverpool Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leah Burridge (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ann-Marie Heatherson, Yeovil Town Ladies. Liverpool Ladies 1, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
