Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0B'ham City Ladies0

Sunderland Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 14Sharp
  • 4Stewart
  • 6Williams
  • 16Pitman
  • 37Staniforth
  • 8Lipka
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 11Wyne
  • 28Galloway
  • 7RamshawSubstituted forJoiceat 26'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Sjoman
  • 9Koren
  • 17Joice
  • 18Lambert
  • 25Barker
  • 27Gibson
  • 31Preuss

B'ham City Ladies

  • 29Hampton
  • 4Carter
  • 3Sargeant
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 15Wellings
  • 26Ladd
  • 8Mayling
  • 14Follis
  • 11Hegerberg
  • 17Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 7Ayisi
  • 13Ewers
  • 19Westwood
  • 20Cusack
  • 27Quinn
  • 28Stenson

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamB'ham City Ladies
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

Attempt blocked. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies).

Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).

Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies).

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Keira Ramshaw because of an injury.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Bruinenberg.

Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).

Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001951415
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Liverpool Ladies6402115612
4Arsenal Women5311118310
5Reading Women522112578
6Bristol City Women6213316-137
7Sunderland Ladies7214418-147
8Everton Ladies72051011-16
9B'ham City Ladies6123710-35
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006018-180
View full Women's Super League 1 table

