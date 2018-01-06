Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Sunderland Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 14Sharp
- 4Stewart
- 6Williams
- 16Pitman
- 37Staniforth
- 8Lipka
- 20Bruinenberg
- 11Wyne
- 28Galloway
- 7RamshawSubstituted forJoiceat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Sjoman
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 25Barker
- 27Gibson
- 31Preuss
B'ham City Ladies
- 29Hampton
- 4Carter
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 15Wellings
- 26Ladd
- 8Mayling
- 14Follis
- 11Hegerberg
- 17Williams
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 13Ewers
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 28Stenson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Keira Ramshaw because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Bruinenberg.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.