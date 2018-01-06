Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Gabby George.
Bristol City Women v Everton Ladies
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 3Brown
- 6Kerkdijk
- 4Matthews
- 12Allen
- 21Turner
- 7Arthur
- 20Biesmans
- 9Daniels
- 16Estcourt
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Leach
- 10Fergusson
- 13Watson
- 14Palmer
- 15Goddard
- 19Wilson
- 24Nolan
Everton Ladies
- 13Durack
- 3Turner
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 5Worm
- 20Finnigan
- 8Brett
- 12James
- 11Kelly
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 10Magill
- 14Munsterman
- 17Chance
- 21Green
- 26Bryson
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabby George (Everton Ladies).
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Siri Worm.
Attempt missed. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Millie Turner.
Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC).
Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Flo Allen.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yana Daniels.
Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Gabby George.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
