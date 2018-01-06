Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women1Everton Ladies0

Bristol City Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 3Brown
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 4Matthews
  • 12Allen
  • 21Turner
  • 7Arthur
  • 20Biesmans
  • 9Daniels
  • 16Estcourt
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Leach
  • 10Fergusson
  • 13Watson
  • 14Palmer
  • 15Goddard
  • 19Wilson
  • 24Nolan

Everton Ladies

  • 13Durack
  • 3Turner
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 5Worm
  • 20Finnigan
  • 8Brett
  • 12James
  • 11Kelly
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 10Magill
  • 14Munsterman
  • 17Chance
  • 21Green
  • 26Bryson
Referee:
James Durkin

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Gabby George.

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabby George (Everton Ladies).

Second Half

Second Half begins Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).

Flo Allen (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Siri Worm.

Attempt missed. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Millie Turner.

Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC).

Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Flo Allen.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City WFC 1, Everton Ladies 0. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yana Daniels.

Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Gabby George.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women55001951415
2Chelsea Ladies54102121913
3Liverpool Ladies6402115612
4Arsenal Women5311118310
5Reading Women522112578
6Bristol City Women6213316-137
7Sunderland Ladies7214418-147
8Everton Ladies72051011-16
9B'ham City Ladies6123710-35
10Yeovil Town Ladies6006018-180
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC