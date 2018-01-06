Eastleigh v Guiseley
-
- From the section Conference
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|28
|16
|6
|6
|38
|26
|12
|54
|2
|Aldershot
|28
|13
|9
|6
|44
|29
|15
|48
|3
|Sutton United
|28
|13
|7
|8
|40
|34
|6
|46
|4
|Dover
|28
|11
|12
|5
|37
|21
|16
|45
|5
|Wrexham
|27
|12
|9
|6
|27
|22
|5
|45
|6
|Bromley
|28
|12
|8
|8
|46
|36
|10
|44
|7
|Tranmere
|27
|12
|7
|8
|41
|25
|16
|43
|8
|Boreham Wood
|27
|11
|10
|6
|37
|27
|10
|43
|9
|Dag & Red
|27
|11
|9
|7
|40
|30
|10
|42
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|27
|9
|12
|6
|39
|31
|8
|39
|11
|Maidenhead United
|28
|9
|10
|9
|37
|40
|-3
|37
|12
|Maidstone United
|26
|9
|10
|7
|30
|34
|-4
|37
|13
|Fylde
|25
|9
|8
|8
|41
|36
|5
|35
|14
|Woking
|26
|10
|4
|12
|34
|39
|-5
|34
|15
|Hartlepool
|27
|8
|9
|10
|29
|34
|-5
|33
|16
|Halifax
|28
|8
|9
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|33
|17
|Gateshead
|25
|7
|11
|7
|32
|26
|6
|32
|18
|Eastleigh
|27
|6
|13
|8
|36
|40
|-4
|31
|19
|Leyton Orient
|28
|8
|7
|13
|35
|42
|-7
|31
|20
|Barrow
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|39
|-4
|30
|21
|Solihull Moors
|28
|6
|5
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|23
|22
|Chester
|26
|4
|10
|12
|23
|43
|-20
|22
|23
|Guiseley
|26
|4
|10
|12
|23
|46
|-23
|22
|24
|Torquay
|27
|4
|8
|15
|23
|41
|-18
|20
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.