Wrexham v Torquay United

Tommy O'Sullivan and his older brother Sam have both played for Newport County

Wrexham manager Dean Keates can call on Akil Wright after turning his loan from Fleetwood Town into a permanent move.

Torquay have been busy in the transfer market and could give two debuts at the Racecourse Ground.

Defender Miche Efete has had his loan extended and former Cardiff midfielder Tommy O'Sullivan has joined on a temporary switch from Plymouth Argyle.

Wrexham are bidding to reassert their promotion credentials while Torquay are bottom of the National League.