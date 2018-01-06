Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Dunfermline0

Dumbarton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 22Dick
  • 6Carswell
  • 55Barr
  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Walsh
  • 16Morrison

Substitutes

  • 11Johnston
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 15Paton
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 5Morris
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 23Smith
  • 30Burt
Referee:
John Beaton

Live Text

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21134438231543
2Dundee Utd20133430171342
3Livingston198742923631
4Dunfermline2086636241230
5Morton197752619728
6Queen of Sth207763227528
7Inverness CT206772222025
8Dumbarton204971525-1021
9Falkirk192891230-1814
10Brechin2004161545-304
