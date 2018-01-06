Brechin City v Greenock Morton
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|20
|13
|3
|4
|38
|23
|15
|42
|2
|Dundee Utd
|19
|12
|3
|4
|29
|17
|12
|39
|3
|Livingston
|18
|8
|6
|4
|29
|23
|6
|30
|4
|Dunfermline
|19
|8
|5
|6
|36
|24
|12
|29
|5
|Morton
|18
|7
|6
|5
|26
|19
|7
|27
|6
|Queen of Sth
|19
|7
|6
|6
|32
|27
|5
|27
|7
|Inverness CT
|19
|6
|6
|7
|22
|22
|0
|24
|8
|Dumbarton
|19
|4
|8
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|20
|9
|Falkirk
|18
|2
|8
|8
|12
|29
|-17
|14
|10
|Brechin
|19
|0
|3
|16
|15
|45
|-30
|3
