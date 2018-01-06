Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir15:00Peterhead
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532820838
2Peterhead17121445192637
3Stenhousemuir1895431211032
4Annan Athletic197752316728
5Stirling1783632221027
6Elgin187383035-524
7Berwick176381429-1521
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1833121330-1712
10Cowdenbeath1716101026-169
