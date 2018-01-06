Stenhousemuir v Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|19
|11
|5
|3
|28
|20
|8
|38
|2
|Peterhead
|17
|12
|1
|4
|45
|19
|26
|37
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|18
|9
|5
|4
|31
|21
|10
|32
|4
|Annan Athletic
|19
|7
|7
|5
|23
|16
|7
|28
|5
|Stirling
|17
|8
|3
|6
|32
|22
|10
|27
|6
|Elgin
|18
|7
|3
|8
|30
|35
|-5
|24
|7
|Berwick
|17
|6
|3
|8
|14
|29
|-15
|21
|8
|Clyde
|16
|2
|8
|6
|19
|27
|-8
|14
|9
|Edinburgh City
|18
|3
|3
|12
|13
|30
|-17
|12
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|17
|1
|6
|10
|10
|26
|-16
|9