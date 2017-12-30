Jimmy Nicholl: Rangers to appoint Falkirk assistant as Ibrox number two

Jimmy Nicholl (right) joined Falkirk manager Paul Hartley' backroom team in October

Jimmy Nicholl will be the new assistant manager of Rangers.

The former Ibrox player, currently number two with Falkirk, will leave his job at the Championship club after Tuesday's game against Dunfermline.

Northern Irishman Nicholl, 61, had an earlier period coaching at Rangers, taking the reserve team under Graeme Souness in the 1980s.

Now he will assist Graeme Murty, who has been assured he will be in charge of Rangers until the end of the season.

Nicholl, who also had a spell as a player at Manchester United and managed Raith Rovers to a Scottish League Cup win in 1994, will also continue to work with Northern Ireland, having assisted their manager Michael O'Neill since 2015.

Falkirk, second bottom of the league, host Queen of the South on Saturday before visiting the Pars on Tuesday.

Rangers visit Celtic on Saturday at lunchtime and will then be on a winter break until the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie away to Fraserburgh on 21 January.