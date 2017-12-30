Benevento secure first league win of Serie A season at 19th attempt

From the section

Saturday's goal was Coda's first in 12 Serie A appearances this season

Serie A bottom side Benevento have finally secured their first league win of the season at the 19th attempt, beating Chievo 1-0 at home.

Striker Massimo Coda scored the only goal in the 64th minute.

Playing in Serie A for the first time this season, Benevento's only previous point came via a 95th-minute equaliser by goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli against AC Milan.

Benevento are nine points behind 19th-placed Verona and 11 from safety.