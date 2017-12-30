Romelu Lukaku: Manchester United striker suffers head injury against Southampton

Romelu Lukaku suffered the injury in the ninth minute

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a head injury during their 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

The Belgium international was hurt in a clash of heads with Saints' Wesley Hoedt inside the first 10 minutes.

He was conscious when he was taken off wearing an oxygen mask after getting treatment for several minutes.

Boss Jose Mourinho said: "When you see a player leave the pitch like he did, it is usually two games at least."

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 30 games for United since his £75m move from Everton in the summer.

United were without forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Saturday's game and Mourinho said after the game that the Swede would be sidelined for a month.

The draw leaves United third in the table and 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace on Sunday.