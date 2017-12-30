Michael O'Halloran: St Johnstone hope to keep on-loan Rangers striker

Michael O'Halloran featured as St Johnstone lost 2-0 at home to Dundee

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright hopes to retain Michael O'Halloran for the rest of the season as Graham Cummins looks set to leave McDiarmid Park.

O'Halloran, 26, has been on loan from Rangers while fellow forward Cummins, 29, is in talks with former club Cork City, the League of Ireland champions.

"Rangers have to decide what to do with him," Wright said prior to his side's 2-0 defeat by Dundee.

"We will have to wait and see but I would like to keep him."

Saints sold O'Halloran to Rangers in early 2016 but he returned to Perth for a loan spell in July. Since then, Rangers have changed their manager with Graeme Murty replacing Pedro Caixinha.

"They do want to bring him back," Wright said of O'Halloran, who has scored five goals for St Johnstone this season.

"We just want to find out what plans Rangers have for him. I will try to speak to Graeme Murty.

"Rangers have indicated they want the player back but Michael can't have the same situation - I know it is a different manager now - he had previously where he wasn't in the first-team squad at all.

"I think if there is a chance Michael can be involved with Rangers' first-team squad then he will want to go back. But I have told the chairman I want to keep him and hopefully that is the case."

Wright has already signed forward David McMillan from Dundalk, with Cummins poised to return to his native Republic of Ireland.

Cummins' goal wrapped up a 3-1 victory for St Johnstone at Ibrox earlier this month

"Cork are interested in him and something could happen there in the next 24 hours," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"I've got a striker coming in so it is natural that someone has to leave.

"I don't know what else is going to happen. I am like that wee kid looking to Mum and Dad to see how much sweet money they are getting.

"If I don't get anybody in, I am happy enough with what I have got. Chris Kane and Jason Kerr are coming back from their loans [at Queen of the South]."