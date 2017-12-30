Scottish League One: Raith Rovers narrow gap on leaders Ayr United

Lewis Vaughan scored his 19th goal of the season as Raith Rovers beat Stranraer

Raith Rovers moved to within two points of Ayr United after the Scottish League One leaders lost to bottom side Forfar Athletic.

Forfar came from two goals down to beat hosts Ayr 3-2 while Raith were 3-0 winners at home to Stranraer.

Arbroath drew 1-1 with East Fife while Albion Rovers recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Queen's Park.

The match between Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic was postponed on Saturday morning.

At Somerset Park, Michael Moffat gave Ayr the lead in first-half stoppage time and Lawrence Shankland tucked away the second from Declan McDaid's cross.

But Forfar replied when Jordan Hornby curled a free-kick into the top corner before Aitken's double stole the points.

Second-placed Raith Rovers took full advantage. Scott Robertson's error allowed Liam Buchanan to set up Greig Spence for the Kirkcaldy side's opener and Buchanan then scored the second after a flowing move.

Lewis Vaughan added a bizarre third, nodding in the rebound after Steven Bell had headed against his own crossbar, but was denied another when Cameron Belford saved his penalty.

Arbroath and East Fife shared the spoils as Leighton McIntosh's opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Mark Docherty's late penalty.

At Hampden, Jack Iredale headed in David Galt's corner in the third minute and Adam Cummins' 11th-minute penalty, after Daniel Lightbody had fouled Galt, put Queen's Park in command.

But the division's top scorer Alan Trouten pulled one back with two minutes remaining and Joao Vitoria immediately added a dramatic equaliser to keep Albion Rovers five points clear of their opponents, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Forfar's win takes them to within a point of the Spiders.