Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Fernando Llorente and Erik Lamela could start against AFC Wimbledon

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are expected to make changes for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are all likely to be rested, with Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth in contention to start.

AFC Wimbledon could have three injury boosts for the game.

Barry Fuller could play after an ankle injury, Jon Meades has recovered from a hamstring problem and Cody McDonald is back from a foot injury.

MATCH FACTS