Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham are expected to make changes for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against League One side AFC Wimbledon.
Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are all likely to be rested, with Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth in contention to start.
AFC Wimbledon could have three injury boosts for the game.
Barry Fuller could play after an ankle injury, Jon Meades has recovered from a hamstring problem and Cody McDonald is back from a foot injury.
MATCH FACTS
- AFC Wimbledon will be making just their second competitive trip to Wembley after their League Two play-off final victory against Plymouth in May 2016.
- Tottenham have won each of their past seven FA Cup ties at home home against lower league opposition, last losing in a third-round replay against Nottingham Forest in January 1975 - winning 30 and drawing seven since.
- AFC Wimbledon will be playing Premier League opposition for only the second time in their history, with the first match also coming in the FA Cup third round - a 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool in January 2015.
- Tottenham have only failed to progress to the fourth round on one occasion in the past 11 seasons - losing 2-0 to Arsenal in January 2014.