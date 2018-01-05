Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (Sun)
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is an injury doubt having come off in the home defeat against Sunderland.
Caretaker boss Gary Brazil picked Ben Brereton as a central striker against Leeds, but Tyler Walker is another option for the Championship side.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger begins a three-match touchline ban as midfielder Granit Xhaka misses out (groin).
Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) are all out.
Holders Arsenal have won the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their past 14 matches against the Gunners in all competitions, and lost 4-0 at the City Ground in the League Cup last season.
- Arsenal have twice eliminated Nottingham Forest from the FA Cup, in 1978-79 and 1992-93 - they went on to win the trophy in both of those seasons.
- Forest have kept clean sheets in eight of their past 12 home FA Cup games.
- Arsene Wenger has never been eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup - Arsenal's last failure to progress was in their last third-round tie before Wenger's appointment, losing to Sheffield United in 1995-96.