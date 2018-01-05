Newport County v Leeds United
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
League Two side Newport are likely to recall centre-half Mark O'Brien after he completed a three-game ban.
Striker Paul Hayes could make his debut, while the club hopes to sign two new players in time for the game.
Leeds striker Jay-Roy Grot will make his third start of the season for the Championship club, with a number of younger players also set to feature.
Defenders Tom Pearce, Liam Kitching and Oriol Rey may be in the squad along with 17-year-old striker Jack Clarke.
MATCH FACTS
- Newport and Leeds have not met in the FA Cup since January 1949 when Newport won 3-1 at Elland Road in a third-round tie.
- Leeds have already eliminated Newport from the League Cup this season, but they have not knocked out the same opponent from the FA Cup and League Cup in the same season since 1995-96, when they did so against Derby County.
- Newport have not reached the fourth round of the FA Cup since 1978-79, when they knocked out second-tier West Ham in the third round.
- Kemar Roofe scored a hat-trick in the League Cup meeting in August 2017 - in three previous matches against Newport in all competitions, Roofe has had a hand in five goals with four goals and one assist.