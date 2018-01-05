Newport County v Leeds United

Paul Hayes, who helped Wycombe reach the fourth round last season, could feature for the first time this season for Newport

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

League Two side Newport are likely to recall centre-half Mark O'Brien after he completed a three-game ban.

Striker Paul Hayes could make his debut, while the club hopes to sign two new players in time for the game.

Leeds striker Jay-Roy Grot will make his third start of the season for the Championship club, with a number of younger players also set to feature.

Defenders Tom Pearce, Liam Kitching and Oriol Rey may be in the squad along with 17-year-old striker Jack Clarke.

MATCH FACTS