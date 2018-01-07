Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Chelsea Ladies v Arsenal Women
-
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 1Lindahl
- 4Bright
- 5Flaherty
- 16Eriksson
- 3Blundell
- 18Mjelde
- 17Chapman
- 7Davison
- 10Ji
- 14Kirby
- 23Bachmann
Substitutes
- 6Asante
- 8Carney
- 9Aluko
- 12Spencer
- 20Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 18Evans
- 19Rose
- 6Williamson
- 3Mitchell
- 8Nobbs
- 20Janssen
- 21van de Donk
- 9Carter
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 13Moorhouse
- 15McCabe
- 16Quinn
- 17O'Reilly
- 22James
- 24Hinds
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Hedvig Lindahl.
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.
Attempt missed. Emma Mitchell (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lisa Evans following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women).
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.