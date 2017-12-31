In his final BBC interview before being sacked, Mark Warburton said losing two successive home games was "unacceptable" and that he wanted players to be "braver".

Warburton was talking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Robin Chipperfield following their 1-0 home loss to Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

The 55-year-old was sacked the following morning.

