Swansea City's Kyle Naughton charged with violent conduct

Kyle Naughton appears to stamp on the leg of Watford's Stefano Okaka

Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for allegedly stamping on Watford's Stefano Okaka.

The alleged incident took place during Swans' 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday, 30 December.

An FA statement said: "The incident was not seen by the match officials but caught on video."

Naughton, 29, has until 17:00 GMT on New Year's Eve to respond to the charge.