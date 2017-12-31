Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City striker out for 'a little more than a month'

Media playback is not supported on this device Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola says refs need to protect players

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for "a little more than a month" with the injury he sustained during Sunday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian, 20, went off in tears after appearing to injure a knee during the first half at Selhurst Park.

City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne could also be set for a spell out after he left the field on a stretcher.

However, the Belgian was seen hobbling along the touchline after the game.

"I think Gabriel will be out for a little more than a month and Kevin we will see tomorrow if it is just a kick or something else," said Guardiola.

"You have to admire the physicality of the Premier League, but the referees need to protect the players, that is all I ask."

Jesus already missed two months in the second half of last season with a fractured metatarsal not long after his arrival in January.

The Brazilian is certain to miss Tuesday's visit of Watford, while Guardiola will be left with a decision to make regarding de Bruyne, who has contributed a league-leading nine assists for the leaders this season.

"There is a line where you go above and it is dangerous," added Guardiola.

"We are lucky with the players in the recent past they are still here. Sometimes because the football is quicker and faster it happens, they don't want to hurt the other. But they can be out for a long time."

The injuries capped a frustrating afternoon for City, who saw their 18-game Premier League winning run ended by a resurgent Palace side.

City still hold a 14 point lead at the top of the table heading into 2018 having narrowly held onto their unbeaten league record this season as goalkeeper Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic's stoppage time penalty after substitute Raheem Sterling had fouled Wilfried Zaha.

Kevin de Bruyne was forced off after a tackle by Jason Puncheon

It does leave City with only Sergio Aguero as their only fit senior striker, although Guardiola refused to react to the news by confirming a January move for want away Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

"He is a player for Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there. In two days we have another game after that we have meetings. My feeling now is Alexis is an Arsenal player."

England international defender John Stones was an unused substitute against Palace having been out for over a month with a hamstring injury as City played their third game in nine days.