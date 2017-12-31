Ismaily move quickly to replace Desabre

From the section

Aboutaleb El Essawi takes charge of Al Ismaily for a second time (photo courtesy Al Ismaily Media)

Egyptian side Al Ismaily announced the appointment of their former coach Aboutaleb El Essawi to take charge of the team for a second time.

The club moved quickly to replace Sébastien Desabre who left on Thursday to become Uganda's national team coach.

El Essawi coached Al Ismaily for part of last season before the arrival of Frenchman Desabre.

"El Essawi knows everything about the team," Al Ismaily board member Ibrahim Fares told BBC Sport.

"He prepared this team before Desabre took charge.

"We have no time to hire a foreign coach," Fares added.

El Essawi returns to Egypt from Oman where he had been working with Al-Orouba SC since last August.