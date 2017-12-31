Monday's papers 31 Dec From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42531492 Read more about sharing. The Daily Telegraph leads with the injuries to Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus The Sun's back page says Man City striker Gabriel Jesus is out for two months The Guardian leads with Pep Guardiola's call for the Football Association to deal with heavy tackles The Daily Star says Guardiola might look to Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez after the injury to Gabriel Jesus