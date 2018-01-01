Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Burnley could revive their summer interest in Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, with the champions monitoring Dundee's Jack Hendry as a potential replacement (Daily Record)

The Dens Park club want a fee of £1.5m for Hendry, though, with other clubs monitoring his situation (The Sun)

Celtic are preparing for a busy month of transfers, and Stoke City are the latest English Premier League side to show an interest in Moussa Dembele, sending their chief scout to watch the French striker in Saturday's Old Firm game. (The Sun)

Rangers defender David Bates says the Ibrox side can still catch Celtic in the Premiership this season, following the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley says that he could not stand in the of Jimmy Nicholl returning to Rangers as assistant manager. (The Herald, newspaper)

Dundee centre-back Jack Hendry could move to Celtic during the January transfer window

More to follow