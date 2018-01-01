Hibernian: goalkeeper Scott Bain joins club on loan from Dundee

Scott Bain was an ever-present for Dundee until a disagreement with manager Neil McCann

Hibernian have signed Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain on a six-month loan deal.

Bain was in the final year of his contract at Dens Park and out of the first team following a disagreement with manager Neil McCann.

He will compete with Ofir Marciano for the No 1 jersey and wants to help Hibs continue their strong showing so far after their return to the Premiership.

"The side has had a fantastic first half of the season, and I hope to help them build on that in 2018," Bain said.

"It's a strong group of players and I am excited about meeting everyone in Portugal for the training camp. Hopefully I can hit the ground running and force my way into the manager's thoughts."

Hibs were looking to sign a goalkeeper following an injury to Ross Laidlaw, and Bain was an ever-present for McCann until a 3-1 defeat by Hamilton Academical on October 28.

The 26 year old, who has featured in Scotland squads without winning a cap, came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, established himself at Alloa Athletic then signed for Dundee in 2014.