Emiliano Marcondes: Brentford complete deal for Danish striker

Emiliano Marcondes (left) has won 15 caps for Denmark's Under-21 side

Championship side Brentford have completed the signing of Denmark Under-21 striker Emiliano Marcondes, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old agreed the move from Danish club Nordsjaelland in July after passing a medical.

Marcondes joins the Bees on a three-and-a-half year contract.

He made his debut in 2012 at the age of 17 and scored 38 goals in 120 games in all competitions for Nordsjaelland, with 12 from 19 games this season.

