Manny Onariase: Cheltenham Town sign Rotherham defender on loan

Emmanuel Onariase made 24 appearances in all competitions for Cheltenham last season

League Two Cheltenham Town have signed Rotherham defender Manny Onariase on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a six-month loan spell with the Robins last term, from his former club Brentford, before his summer move to Rotherham.

He has made two appearances for the League One Millers so far this season.

Onariase was not eligible for Cheltenham's trip to Stevenage on Monday, but can play in their away game at Colchester on 6 January.

"I am delighted to return to the Robins. I have many friends at the club and the gaffer has shown his faith in me to being me back. Now I want to re-pay that," he told Cheltenham's club website.

