Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard Utd 0-3 Crusaders

Philip Lowry rushes in to congratulate Crues scorer Jordan Forsythe in the league win over Ballinamallard

Crusaders moved above Coleraine and into top spot thanks to this win over bottom side Ballinamallard.

Jordan Forsythe's superb volley put the Crues in front in the second-half and a Matthew Smyth own-goal doubled their lead on a heavy Ferney Park surface.

Billy Joe Burns drilled in the third goal to seal a deserved win which takes the Crues a point clear at the summit.

Coleraine's game against Linfield and Carrick v Dungannon were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

The hosts had keeper Richard Brush to thank for ensuring it remained scoreless at the break as he pulled off a string of fine saves.

Crusaders were also wasteful with Paul Heatley going clear but dragging his shot well wide.

The north Belfast side continued to dominate on the restart and after twice going close they made it the breakthrough in style.

It was a brilliant piece of quality from Forsythe, with the midfielder's looping 25-yard volley hitting the post before going in.

Ballinamallard battled hard but they were being outclassed, with Ben McCann heading against his own bar before a slice of luck saw the Crues to go 2-0 in front.

Heatley rifled the ball across goal and Matthew Smyth's attempted clearance diverted the ball into his own net.

Another classy strike sealed the three points as Billy Joe Burns followed up his cracker against Linfield on Saturday by drilling a half-volley past Brush.

Stephen Baxter's in-form team made it 12 wins and a draw in their last 13 league games while the Mallards remain five points adrift at the bottom.