BBC Sport - Everton 0-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho praises players after 'worst possible schedule'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises his players for their hard work saying they had "the worst possible calendar" over Christmas after a 2-0 victory away at Everton.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-2 Manchester United

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

