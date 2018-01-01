BBC Sport - Everton 0-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho praises players after 'worst possible schedule'
Mourinho praises Man Utd after 'worst possible calendar'
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises his players for their hard work saying they had "the worst possible calendar" over Christmas after a 2-0 victory away at Everton.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-2 Manchester United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.