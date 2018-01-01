West Brom asked to postpone West Ham trip because of fixture pile-up

West Brom are in their eighth successive Premier League campaign

West Brom have complained to the Premier League about their crowded fixture list and asked for Tuesday's visit to West Ham to be postponed.

The Baggies, who salvaged a late draw against Arsenal on Sunday, are set for a second match in 48 hours in a key basement battle at London Stadium.

Manager Alan Pardew said: "The league's got to be stronger and say two days is not right."

The Hammers will have had a week since their last game on Boxing Day.

However, they too will face a second match in 48 hours as they play Tottenham - who will also be playing a second match in two days - at Wembley on Thursday.

West Ham's televised game against Spurs was moved from Sunday to Thursday because of safety concerns with the tube stations around Wembley at reduced capacity on New Year's Eve.

The Safety Advisory Group at the national stadium could only recommend 43,000 fans be admitted, less than half the usual amount.

All Premier League clubs were told at the start of the season the schedule would be condensed due to the need to fit in an extra round of games because of an early finish for the World Cup.

West Brom chairman John Williams is thought to have spoken directly to Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore about Tuesday's match.

Pardew, who replaced Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns in November, said that because of the rapid turnaround he would be making selection changes for the safety of his players.

"Of course I am. There's some players who won't be able to cope with that. I'd be putting them at risk," he said.

The Baggies, without a league win since August, are one place off the bottom of the table, two points behind 18th-placed West Ham.