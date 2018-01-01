Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss bites back at Paul Scholes for criticism of Paul Pogba

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton 0-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho praises players after 'worst possible schedule'

Manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes for his recent criticism of Paul Pogba.

Scholes, working as a pundit for BT Sport, questioned the £89m midfielder's fitness, attitude and position, after the 0-0 draw against Southampton.

"I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is criticise," said Mourinho.

"Pogba tries his best all the time. Scholes will be in history as a phenomenal player. Not as a pundit."

Scholes' comments came after United's third successive draw, on Saturday.

The 43-year-old, who won 11 league titles at Old Trafford, had said: "He does not look like a player who will win you games and that is what you pay £90m for.

"No-one in England should be getting near him, but he is being asked to do a role he is not comfortable in.

"You have to say the manager has to take responsibility for that."

Paul Pogba's heatmaps for the matches against Southampton (left) and Everton - it shows he was more involved in attack at Goodison Park than against the Saints

Pogba played further forward against Everton than he did against Southampton, as the heatmap above shows, and produced a man-of-the-match performance which included two assists for the goals scored by Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in the 2-0 win.

United's lucky charm It is now 435 days since Paul Pogba last ended on the losing team in a Premier League game (23 October 2016 v Chelsea). Since then he's played in 34 games (W21 D13 L0), while United have lost five games without him in this period

Mourinho continued: "I don't think he [Scholes] comments. He criticises - which is a different thing.

"Not everyone has to be phenomenal like he was. As a player he was phenomenal, but it doesn't mean we all have to be phenomenal.

"Sometimes Pogba plays very well, sometimes he plays well and sometimes he doesn't play well."

He then added: "If Paul [Scholes] one day decides to be a manager one day I wish that he can be 25% as successful as myself.

"Fifty per cent is 12-and-a-half silverware, 25 per cent is around six (trophies). If he is 25 per cent he will be quite happy."