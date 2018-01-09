National League
Dag & Red19:45Boreham Wood
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Dover291112638231545
6Dag & Red28129744321245
7Tranmere28128842261644
8Boreham Wood281111637271044
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet2891273932739
11Fylde2610884236638
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2791173438-438
14Woking27105123843-535
15Eastleigh2871384042-234
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester27510122443-1925
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley27410132550-2522
24Torquay2848162345-2220
