Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are close to securing their first signing of the transfer window, with Brighton winger Jamie Murphy left out of the Premier League side's squad for their game against Bournemouth. (Daily Mail)

Brighton are also on the verge of submitting a £20m bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who is also attracting interest from Stoke City, Everton and West Ham United. (The Herald, newspaper edition)

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says Dembele needs to leave Scottish football to test himself at a higher level. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Hibernian are braced to receive offers for midfielder John McGinn this month, but chief executive Leeann Dempster insists the Easter Road club do not need to sell the Scotland international. (The Scotsman)

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says it is time for the national team and the Scottish FA to leave Hampden Park. (Daily Record)

And he wants the Scottish government to help fund the establishment of his Football Foundation in Scotland, in the same way that it is backed by public money in England. (The Sun)

Midfielder Andy Halliday is returning to Rangers after his loan spell with FC Gabala of Azerbaijan. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland are in negotiations to arrange a friendly against Peru in Lima in June. (The Times)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko says he has been told to find a new cub during the transfer window by manager Brendan Rodgers. (Sun)

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner says Craig Gordon's performance in the 0-0 draw with Rangers showed again that he is the best goalkeeper in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender John Souttar has no intention of leaving the club during the January transfer window because he owes a debt of loyalty. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson says a frank and uncomfortable two-hour review of their 1872 first-leg loss to Edinburgh was the turning point in their preparations for the second leg, which they won 17-0. (The Times)

Centre Phil Burleigh believes that the two games against Glasgow are the perfect preparation for Edinburgh's return to Challenge Cup duty. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)