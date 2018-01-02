Bournemouth: Eddie Howe to assess forward injuries before considering buys

Joshua King was forced off with a hamstring injury in Bournemouth's win against Everton on Saturday

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will wait to learn the extent of an injury to Joshua King before entering the January transfer market.

Forward King missed the New Year's Day trip to Brighton with a hamstring problem picked up against Everton.

Winger Ryan Fraser also missed the 2-2 draw at the Amex with a tight hamstring to add to Howe's injury list.

"If we're confident we can get these players back quickly then I don't see the need," he told BBC Radio Solent.

Cherries striker Jermaine Defoe is also set to miss two months with a fractured right ankle sustained in the EFL Cup quarter-final at Chelsea last month.

"We need to see how serious these injuries are," Howe said. "We're not sure of the full extent for Joshua if he is out for the short or long term.

"Ryan felt some tightness after the win against Everton, he wasn't comfortable being involved today (against Brighton), so there was no point risking a really serious injury.

"He has had problems historically with his hamstrings."