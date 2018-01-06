Scottish League One: Raith Rovers go top as Ayr United lose at home again

Greig Spence scored Raith Rovers' opener against Forfar

Raith Rovers took advantage of successive Ayr United home defeats to go top of Scottish League One.

Ayr, beaten at home last weekend by Forfar Athletic, lost 2-1 to Arbroath while Rovers beat Forfar by the same scoreline.

Third-placed Alloa Athletic triumphed 3-1 against Albion Rovers, keeping the Wasps a point ahead of Arbroath.

Queen's Park drew 2-2 with Stranraer while Airdrieonians and East Fife drew a blank in Lanarkshire.

Alan Forrest gave Ayr an early lead at Somerset Park but Ryan Wallace levelled for Arbroath midway through the second half.

The visitors had Thomas O'Brien dismissed eight minutes from the end but they took the three points thanks to Leighton McIntosh's 88th-minute goal.

At Stark's Park, Greig Spence gave Raith Rovers a 13th-minute lead but Josh Peters levelled eight minutes later.

Forfar had fielded a trialist and it was his own goal before the break that gave Rovers a 2-1 lead, which ultimately won them the match.

The Loons are now three points adrift at the bottom of the division after Queen's Park picked up a point at home to Stranraer, with all four goals coming late in the match at Hampden.

Stranraer led twice through Angus Beith's header and Kyle Turner's shot, but Luke Donnelly's strike and Adam Cummins' stoppage-time penalty following Turner's foul on Dominic Docherty ensured a share of the spoils.

After their 0-0 stalemate, Airdrie and East Fife are now five and six points, respectively, outside the promotion play-off places with Stranraer four points off Arbroath.

In Clackmannanshire, Albion Rovers led Alloa through Joao Pereira Vitoria but Ross Stewart levelled and Paul Crossan put the Wasps in front before the break with Iain Flannigan adding a late third for the hosts.