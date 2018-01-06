Scottish League Two: Leaders Montrose and goal happy Peterhead both win

Lewis Milne's goal against Annan keeps Montrose top of the table

Montrose maintain their one-point lead in Scottish League Two thanks to a 1-0 win away to Annan Athletic.

But Peterhead continue to breathe down their necks with a 4-1 win away to third-top Stenhousemuir as the Blue Toon made it 20 goals in four games.

Stirling Albion moved into fourth after a 2-0 win over Berwick Rangers.

Elgin City won 2-1 against Clyde, who slip to second bottom after Edinburgh City defeated bottom-placed Cowdenbeath 2-0 at Central Park.

It leaves Cowden five points adrift at the bottom of the table and without a win in 18 games.

Lewis Milne found the top corner from a free-kick as Montrose edged out Annan, who drop to fifth behind Stirling.

Montrose remain a point ahead of Peterhead, but Jim McInally's side have two games in hand after a seventh consecutive win.

Stenny took the lead through Mark McGuigan's spot kick, but a brace from Rory McAllister - one from the penalty spot - and strikes from Mason Robertson and Russell McLean secured a victory for the visitors.

Rory McAllister has scored 19 goals in 12 games for Peterhead

It was striker McAllister's 19th goal in 12 games and the seventh game in succession in which he has found the net.

At the other end of the scale, Clyde ended a run of four straight 0-0 draws and five games without scoring since Danny Lennon became manager as former Scotland striker David Goodwillie, who had earlier missed a penalty, fired his side level with 20 minutes remaining after Brian Cameron headed Elgin into an early lead.

However, Chris Dodd restored the lead with three minutes remaining as Clyde's four-match unbeaten run came to an end, leaving the Bully Wee without a win in 10 outings.

Two goals in the final seven minutes of the first half was enough to give Edinburgh victory over Cowdenbeath.

On-loan Falkirk striker Scott Shepherd fired City into the lead with his third goal in two games and that was quickly followed by a debut goal from Pat Scullion, the former Berwick defender who signed this month.

Darren Lee Smith fired a double for Stirling against Berwick either side of half-time.