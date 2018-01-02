Forest Green Rovers: Four signings could arrive this week, says owner Dale Vince

Dale Vince's Forest Green Rovers won promotion to the English Football League last term

Struggling Forest Green Rovers may make four more signings before their next match, according to owner Dale Vince.

After the New Year's Day loss to Wycombe, the Gloucestershire club remain bottom of League Two.

Deals have been agreed to add Weston-super-Mare midfielder Dayle Grubb and York City defender Alex Whittle.

Speaking before Monday's game, Vince told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "We started looking probably six weeks ago. We think we know where we are weak."

Vince added: "I think, by Saturday, we'll have half a dozen fresh faces at the club and hopefully that'll be enough.

"We have to be optimistic. We get the chance to bring some fresh players in and pull ourselves out of the drop zone."

Monday's defeat - which saw manager Mark Cooper sent to the stands after the dismissal of his son, midfielder Charlie Cooper - was the New Lawn club's fifth in a row in the league and sixth in their past seven league games.

Forest Green, who are a point from safety, host 18th-placed Port Vale on Saturday.