Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger charged by FA after West Brom draw

West Brom 1-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger criticises penalty decision

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association over comments made to match officials after Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

The Frenchman was angry after referee Mike Dean gave the Baggies a last-minute penalty, which they scored.

It is alleged the 68-year-old's conduct in the match officials' changing room was abusive and that he questioned the integrity of the referee.

Wenger has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

With just a minute remaining at The Hawthorns, Calum Chambers was penalised after Kieran Gibbs pushed the ball onto his arm, but Wenger felt his player had not deliberately handled.

Football's laws state handball must be a "deliberate act" and the distance between the opponent and ball should be considered. Chambers was standing about two metres from Gibbs.

Speaking on Tuesday, before the charge was announced, Wenger said: "It was very disappointing.

"What is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season - at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

"It is a concerning coincidence for me. That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened.

"On that front, it's a bit worrying."

Last January, Wenger was given a four-match touchline ban by the FA after being found guilty of misconduct after an incident with fourth official Anthony Taylor during a league game against Burnley.

Wenger's side, who are fifth in the Premier League, host third-placed Chelsea on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).