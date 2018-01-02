BBC Sport - The managers of Cliftonville and Ballymena are expecting a tight contest at Solitude.

Cliftonville and Ballymena managers expecting a tight contest

  • From the section Irish

Ahead of the visit of Ballymena United to Solitude, Cliftonville boss Barry Gray is calling on his team to show the same effort that earned a point against Coleraine on Saturday.

"That performance means nothing unless we can continue it into the games that are coming up," said Gray. "The next one is Ballymena and they're on a run of form that's been superb in the last number of weeks."

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey is expecting another closely fought contest between the two sides.

"The games between the two of us have been rather tight of late," said Jeffrey. "You look at the quality and the firepower that they have and they play some great football on that surface. So we've got to get our heads around that again and go and do our best."

Top videos

Video

Cliftonville and Ballymena managers expecting a tight contest

  • From the section Irish
Video

Scholes doesn't comment, he criticises - Mourinho

Video

Hughes walks out of news conference

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce

Video

Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

What does Anthony Joshua want in 2018?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton

Video

Referees do not work enough - Wenger

Top Stories