Stoke City manager Mark Hughes walks out of his post-match news conference following his side's 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle in the Premier League.

Hughes faced questions about his team selection after resting a number of key players for the 5-0 loss to Chelsea on 30 December, with the home game against relegation rivals the Magpies in mind.

