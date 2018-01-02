Mark Hughes: Stoke consider manager's future

Media playback is not supported on this device I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes

Stoke are considering the future of manager Mark Hughes after a disappointing first half of the season.

The board of directors have not met to formally discuss Hughes' position, but are weighing up their options following Monday's home defeat by Newcastle.

Hughes remains at the helm and is preparing the team for Saturday's trip to Coventry City in the FA Cup.

The Welshman is expected to conduct the pre-match news conference on Thursday and take charge of the game.

However, his reign is under review amid Stoke's poor run of form, which has left them only two places above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Potters have suffered seven defeats in 10 Premier League games and lost at home to Newcastle on Monday.