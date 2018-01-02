Keith Hill: Rochdale boss not lost faith in side despite relegation struggles

Keith Hill has twice won promotion during two spells with Rochdale

Rochdale boss Keith Hill says he has not lost faith in his side despite their defeat by Blackpool leaving them six points off safety in League One.

Dale are without a win in six games and have not won in the league since beating Peterborough in November.

"The players are trying to do their best for me on behalf of the club," Hill told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I have to manage this football club with the same values my mum and dad brought me up with."

Hill continued: "I haven't lost faith in the ability of the players to bounce back because we've done this before."

After a successful 2016-17 campaign that saw them miss out on a play-off place by four points, Rochdale have struggled this season and have won just four of their 25 League One games.

"I've been relatively successful throughout the course of my life and I intend to continue to be," Hill added.

"It's a fight and we'll all stick together. There's no way I'll stand back from my responsibilities at the touchline.

"If anyone's starting to put pressure on anyone at the football club, put it on me not the players. I have to perform to turn it around. They need support."