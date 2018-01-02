Paddy Madden: Fleetwood Town sign Scunthorpe United striker

Paddy Madden (third from right) scored 60 goals for Scunthorpe after joining from Yeovil in January 2014

Striker Paddy Madden has joined Fleetwood Town from League One rivals Scunthorpe United on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Fleetwood have not revealed the exact transfer fee but say they have paid a "six-figure sum" for the 27-year-old.

Madden has scored 113 goals in a career which has also seen him play for Carlisle and Yeovil.

The striker scored in the 2013 play-off final to help Yeovil beat Brentford and secure promotion to the Championship.

