Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon: Crystal Palace duo face lengthy lay-offs

Dann and Puncheon were both injured tackling Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne

Crystal Palace duo Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon will be out "for a long period of time" after damaging cruciate knee ligaments in separate tackles on Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Eagles captain Dann was carried off on a stretcher after 20 minutes of Sunday's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Puncheon was injured in a late tackle on De Bruyne in the final minute.

De Bruyne left the pitch on a stretcher after the challenge, but started City's game against Watford on Tuesday.

Speaking before Palace's Premier League match at Southampton on the same night, manager Roy Hodgson said: "We are disappointed to have lost two players who will be out for a long period of time with cruciate knee ligament injuries."

Both players were booked for their tackles on De Bruyne - Dann's on the edge of his area, and Puncheon's as he tried to stop a City counter-attack after Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic's penalty.