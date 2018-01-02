Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon: Crystal Palace duo face lengthy lay-offs

Scott Dann and Kevin de Bruyne
Dann and Puncheon were both injured tackling Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne

Crystal Palace duo Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon will be out "for a long period of time" after damaging cruciate knee ligaments in separate tackles on Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Eagles captain Dann was carried off on a stretcher after 20 minutes of Sunday's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Puncheon was injured in a late tackle on De Bruyne in the final minute.

De Bruyne left the pitch on a stretcher after the challenge, but started City's game against Watford on Tuesday.

Speaking before Palace's Premier League match at Southampton on the same night, manager Roy Hodgson said: "We are disappointed to have lost two players who will be out for a long period of time with cruciate knee ligament injuries."

Both players were booked for their tackles on De Bruyne - Dann's on the edge of his area, and Puncheon's as he tried to stop a City counter-attack after Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic's penalty.

