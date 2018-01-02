Dunfermline's Dean Shiels praised after fake eyeballs thrown against Falkirk

Dean Shiels and Allan Johnston celebrated a 2-0 win over Falkirk

Dean Shiels has been praised for his professionalism by manager Allan Johnston after Falkirk fans threw fake eyes towards the Dunfermline player.

Bairns players Joe McKee and Kevin O'Hara remain suspended after being found guilty of taunting the midfielder over the loss of an eye.

And Shiels was the subject of fan abuse in the Pars' 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

"It's great discipline he showed - the whole team showed that," Johnston told his club website.

"You never like to hear stuff like that. It's poor."

Falkirk could face fresh disciplinary action following the latest incidents.

Striker O'Hara was given an eight-match ban and midfielder McKee was suspended for four by the Scottish Football Association following Falkirk's 2-0 Challenge Cup win over Dunfermline.

And Johnston was delighted that his side gained revenge considering the chants and missiles at East End Park.

"That's why it was important to get the win as well, when stuff like that is going on in the background," he said.

Fake eyeballs were thrown on to the East End Park pitch

"Saying that, I think a lot of them left early so they probably didn't see too much."

Shiels, who has 14 caps for Northern Ireland, underwent surgery in 2006 after losing sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old.

The 32-year-old was sent off for a stoppage-time challenge on McKee during the Challenge Cup game that sparked the two suspensions.

Dunfermline then had two men sent off during a league draw weeks later - Kallum Higginbotham after a challenge on McKee and Declan McManus for pushing Aaron Muirhead after the defender had fouled Shiels.

There were five bookings but no red cards in the latest meeting and Johnston congratulated the former Hibernian, Doncaster Rovers, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Dundalk and Edmonton player after the latest derby.

"He has had a lot to deal with, but I think the whole club have," Johnston added. "I think we have dealt with it professionally, but you just have to move on.

"It's unacceptable in this day and age.

"The most important thing was getting the win, especially against Falkirk when you see the rivalry."