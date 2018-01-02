BBC Sport - Swansea 0-2 Tottenham: Carlos Carvalhal says assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal

Assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal - Carvalhal

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal says the assistant referee apologised to him after Fernando Llorente appeared to score from an offside position in their 2-0 defeat by Spurs.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal - Carvalhal

Video

Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola

Video

Watford showed Man City too much respect - Silva

Video

Spurs were lucky but deserved win - Pochettino

Video

Persistence rewarded with late Carroll winner - Moyes

Video

Tired minds cost Baggies a point - Pardew

Video

Saints didn't read game well enough - Pellegrino

Video

Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' Palace work rate

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

Burnley have come a long way in a year - Dyche

Video

Huddersfield didn't take chances - Wagner

Video

Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton

Video

We made it difficult for ourselves - Cherries boss Howe

Top Stories